All major health systems in our area team up for ‘robust public awareness campaign’ to slow spread of COVID-19

HORRY AND GEORGETOWN COUNTIES (WBTW) – The four main hospital systems in our area teamed up today for a public awareness initiative to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tidelands Health, Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Health and McLeod Seacoast issued an open letter to the community.

It reads:

“Our region is experiencing a health emergency unlike any we’ve seen in our lifetime. Too many people are sick. Too many are dying. We, the health care systems that proudly serve our communities, stand united in response to the COVID-19 crisis. And, as we stand together, we ask you to stand with us. The thousands of physicians, nurses and health care professionals who have cared for your families in sickness and in health now find ourselves in a fight that we need your help to win. Please, for the health and safety of our region, wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings, observe social distancing, and wash your hands. These simple steps, when taken by all of us, will slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s critically important that we take action now. Our hospitals are at or near capacity. Our emergency departments and critical care units are full as we care for a surge of COVID-19 patients. Through it all, our dedicated caregivers are performing quiet acts of heroism daily. We celebrate with every patient who recovers, and we grieve with every family whose loved one is lost to this devastating virus. Since this pandemic began, you have wrapped us in your love and prayers, and we thank you for that. Your support has sustained us. Now, we’ve come together as our region’s health care providers to ask you for something more. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Observe social distancing. It does matter. It will save lives. We’re standing together to slow the spread of COVID-19. Stand with us.”

In addition to the open letter, the hospitals also released a TV public service announcement and plan to use billboards.

Hospital leaders say, the goal is to encourage people who live here and people who are visiting to practice social distancing, stay away from large gatherings, wear a mask and wash their hands often.