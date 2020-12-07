All Marion County libraries to close due to COVID-19 precautions

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – All Marion County Libraries will be closed until further notice, the library system announced on Facebook Monday morning.
In the Facebook post, the library system said they will be closing all libraries due to COVID-19 precautions.
The library system said they will reopen as soon as they are able and will be extending due dates while the library is closed.
