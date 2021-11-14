All sun with cooler temperatures

After a chilly start this morning sunny skies will prevail. However, afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees lower than yesterday. We’ll stay in the low to mid-60s for highs today. Tonight, skies will be clear and temperatures should stay a touch above where they were last night. No frost advisories are in the picture for tonight and tomorrow morning.

In advance of the next cold front, temperatures will rebound quickly. By midweek, we will be back into the 70s for highs. We expect that next front to move through sometime Thursday night. As of right now, there does not seem to be enough moisture with that next system to offer any rain. However, that could change so stay tuned.

Today: All sun, all day! Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly again with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.