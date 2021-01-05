All women at Myrtle Beach homeless shelter quarantined after positive COVID test

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach women’s shelter is under quarantine after someone tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, according to Executive Director of New Directions Kathy Jenkins.
New Directions women’s shelter has been working closely with DHEC after a person at the shelter tested positive last week.
DHEC recommended the women’s shelter fully quarantine. This comes after 11 people at the men’s shelter were quarantined after a positive test last week.
Within 12 hours of the positive test at the men’s shelter, New Directions partnered with Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO) to find temporary housing for the individual testing positive and those believed to have been exposed.
Professional cleaners came to the men’s shelter Monday, they will also deep clean the women’s shelter later this week, according to Jenkins.
Since March, the homeless shelter took extra precautions like reduced capacity and bed re-arrangements to try to prevent the spread of the virus, according to previous reporting.
