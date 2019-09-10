Alleged criminal sexual conduct involving a 13-year-old leads to road rage incident

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken into custody following a road rage incident outside of Conway on Sunday.

According to reports from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to a reported criminal sexual conduct with a minor incident that occurred on Pint Circle in the Longs area. Officers located the 13-year-old victim at a different location.

The report states that the victim told them that while they were watching television on a couch a man, identified by police as Marshall Bradley Mills, fondled their private areas. He then picked them up and put them on a different couch and left the room. The victim didn’t report any injuries or any force being used during the incident.

While this was going on other officers were responding to a road rage incident in the Conway area of Horry County. The incident report says the road rage incident was spurred from the criminal sexual conduct with a minor case.

The report says that Horry County Dispatch advised that one car was ramming into another while traveling on Highway 90 attempting to run it off the roadway. According to the report Mills was driving the car that was trying to avoid being driven off the road.

According to the report Mills told officers that the driver of the other car approached him with a large knife yelling that she was going to stab him. Mills told the officers he was able to get into his car before she rammed into the car. The driver rammed into his car several more times as they traveled down Highway 90.

Officers noted in the incident report that the damage to both cars was consistent with what Mills had told them and that assisting Conway Police Officers witnessed the driver ramming into Mills’ car which was also caught on dash camera.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a laceration on her arm caused by the knife she was chasing Mills with, according to the report. The report says after treatment she was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a warrant for attempted murder. That charge was later disposed according to the Detention Center website.

Mills was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.