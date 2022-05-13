MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Allegiant Airlines will expand fall and winter service at Myrtle Beach International Airport, the airport announced on Friday morning.

Allegiant will continue its summer flights to Albany, Allentown, Cincinnati, and Newburgh through February 2023.

The airport set a record for January traffic in 2022 with 53,000 people arriving and 56,000 departing. Allegiant did not have any flights at Myrtle Beach International from December 2021 through March, according to data from the airport.

“Allegiant’s continued schedule extensions at MYR speak volumes to the rapidly growing demand for travel in off-peak months,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports, in a news release. “Extreme passenger growth over the last several years has created untapped potential for flight availability during the fall and winter seasons at MYR and our airline partners have begun to take notice. We’re thrilled to be able to offer Allegiant flights for a longer season in 2022 and are optimistic that this is a step in the right direction in increasing our year-round flight offerings.”