Allegiant to begin non-stop flights from MYR to Tennessee, fares as low as $34

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Starting Wednesday, Allegiant Airlines will be offering non-stop flights to Tennessee with one-way fares as low as $34, the airline announced in a press release.

Flights will begin leaving from Myrtle Beach International Airport with nonstop service to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to the release.

The airline originally planned to have these flights begin in 2020, but due to the pandemic the plans were postponed until 2021. To celebrate the new launch date, one-way fares will begin as low as $34.

“We’re thrilled to offer Myrtle Beach residents Allegiant’s brand of convenient, nonstop service to Knoxville,” Drew Wells’, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said. “As vacation travel re-emerges, locals will love having an affordable option to connect them to all the outdoor activities, events and attractions that Knoxville has to offer – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new nonstop route via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found here.

To get the lowest price, flights must be purchased by June 4 for travel by Aug. 28.