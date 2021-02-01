Alzheimer’s deaths skyrocket, COVID-19 isolation detrimental to patients

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of Alzheimer’s patient deaths are skyrocketing during the pandemic.

The nonprofit organization, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), says the pandemic’s isolation is detrimental for patients.

Some doctors are predicting deaths among Alzheimer’s patients to be up nearly 20% since last March.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America said stay-at-home orders, lack of visitation, and anxiety are all contributing factors.

“There has been an increase in deaths of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease,” Charles J. Fuschillo, President and CEO of AFA, said. “This has accelerated with the isolation, loneliness, lack of visitation, lack of activity. That’s why we encourage people to stay active, and it’s critically important that people stay to their normal schedule as best as they can.”

Many Alzheimer’s patients live in long term care facilities, recently known as COVID-19 hot spots.

Patients and caregivers rely on daily routines, socialization, and activity to combat the disease. All of these have been upended during the pandemic.

“Life has changed dramatically for them because of the isolation,” Fuschillo said.

Now, millions are turning to new therapeutic programs online to keep the body and mind stimulated.

“What’s critically important is that the caregiver and someone living with Alzheimer’s disease tries to stay in a normal routine schedule every single day,” Fuschillo said.

To help Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers, the AFA brings activity into homes through free daily virtual programs.

“Every day at 2:30, we have a different therapeutic program whether it’s just exercise in your chair, music therapy, dance therapy, art therapy. Whatever it is, every single day, it’s something different,” Fuschillo said.

You can also view the programs online anytime after they stream.

For more information, go to the AFA’s website or call the AFA hotline at 866-232-8484.

