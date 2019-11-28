Amazon announces some Cyber Monday deals

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(KRON) – Black Friday may be on your mind right now, but it’s never too early to plan ahead!

Amazon has released a preview of some of their hottest Cyber Monday deals, some of which will be live starting Thanksgiving Day.

Amazon is putting Alexa in the spotlight this year, previewing some sales that can only be acquired using an Alexa voice device to shop, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Here are some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals:

You can also take a look at the best Black Friday deals by clicking here.

Latest News Headlines: