Amazon to launch delivery center in North Carolina, creating hundreds of jobs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amazon delivery station is coming to Fayetteville and with it comes hundreds of jobs, according to the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation.

The jobs will pay a starting wage of $15 per hour and offer benefits on the first day of employment.

“We are excited to welcome a Fortune 100 company like Amazon to our community,” said Mitch Colvin, Fayetteville’s mayor. “This substantial investment exemplifies our community’s resurgence as our economy continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19. We are open for business and poised for growth.”

The facility will be located at 1005 Dunn Road off business Interstate 95 northeast of downtown Fayetteville.

“Amazon is excited to expand operations into Cumberland County, North Carolina, investing in a new delivery station in Fayetteville,” said Courtney Johnson Norman, Amazon spokesperson. “We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating hundreds of jobs for the talented workforce in the area.”

The new station will help speed up deliveries for Amazon customers in the region, according to the release.