Amazon to no longer provide facial recognition software to police

(CNN Newsource) – According to Amazon, the company will no longer provide facial recognition technology to police.

The decision is set to last a year, and is in response to concerns of systemic racism.

Amazon says it wants to give congress time to “implement appropriate rules” for police use of facial recognition algorithms. That technology has been shown to more frequently misidentify people of color.

Amazon currently partners with more than 13-hundred law enforcement agencies through its ring subsidiary.

That relationship gives police surveillance over communities through homeowner doorbell cameras.

Ring said last year it does not govern how police handle or store video evidence.

The company’s decision to stop allowing police to use its technology comes two days after IBM implemented a similar ban.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Instagram he is “happy to lose” customers who oppose black lives matter.

