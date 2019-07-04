Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Florida boys

(Photo: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Holmes County who may be with a 25-year-old man.

6-month old Caden Page and his brother, 5-year-old Casen were last seen Wednesday on Highway 2 near Hope Lane in Bonifay.

The brothers are believed to be in the company of 25-year-old Jasen Page and may be traveling in a 2014 white Ford Escape with the Florida tag 0768TW with a FSU tag in the front and a matching FSU sticker on the back.

Casen has brown hair and blue eyes, while Caden has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on their whereabouts are being asked to call the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING or the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.

