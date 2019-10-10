Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old Greensboro child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Greensboro police are searching for an abducted 3-year-old child, according to a news release.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted from the Phillips Avenue area at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday.

An Amber Alert has been issued.

Police said Ahlora is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pink T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.

The child was abducted by a black woman in her 20s who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 135 pounds, with her hair in a short ponytail, the release said.

The woman was wearing a black short-sleeved crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them, dark-colored flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone who has seen Ahlora or the woman suspected of abducting her is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.