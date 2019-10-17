AMBER Alert issued for abducted NC teen who might be in danger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Nevia Maihyanna Nixon of Fayetteville.

Nevia was last seen on Sept. 25 along the 600 block of Welsh Place. There has been no activity on Nevia’s social media and she did not take any belongings with her.

Authorities have upgraded her disappearance to an abduction and believe she may be in danger.

Nevia is described as 5’3″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and her hair is colored red.

She was initially reported as a runaway. Fayetteville police say they issued the AMBER alert because they “can’t rule out that she’s possibly being held against her will.”

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at 910-676-1538.

