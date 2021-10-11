AMBER ALERT issued for missing 6-year-old girl from GA

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramierz. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

HABERSHAM COUNTY, G.A/ (WSPA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramierz out of Habersham County, Georgia.

The alert was issued at the request of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office. It has been reported that Celesta Negrete Ramirez, was abducted on Sunday at 11 a.m. by Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and was last seen at 1070 Kim Loop in Demorest, GA.

The direction of travel is Buford, GA and she is believed to be in extreme danger, authorities said.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia license plate number PXL5654.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Celesta Negrete Ramirez, please contact the Habersham County 911 at 706-778-3911.