Amber Alert issued for teen boy abducted in NC mountains

Carlos Manuel-Chinchilla Vanquez in a photo from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

BREVARD, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina authorities issued an Amber Alert late Monday night for a teen boy who was abducted.

Carlos Manuel-Chinchilla Vanquez, 15, was taken in Rosman, which is in Transylvania County in the North Carolina mountains, according to the Amber Alert.

Vanquez is about 5 feet tall, weighing 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, athletic shoes and had a red and black backpack.

Officials did not say when Vanquez vanished or who possibly took him

Anyone with information about his location should call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168, or call 911 or *HP.