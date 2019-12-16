Amber Alert issued for two siblings who went missing while playing outside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) An Amber Alert has been for two young children who were last seen Sunday morning the Jacksonville, Florida area.

Braxton Williams

Authorities say 6-year-old Braxton Williams was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans.

5-year-old Bri’ya Williams was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on front and black leggings.

Police say the children were playing in their front yard in the area of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville went they went missing. Relatives of the siblings were inside their home at the time.

Bri’ya Williams

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officials say they could actually be anywhere in Florida and/or surrounding states if they are not alone. But if they are alone then they could be in extreme danger because they are only 5 and 6 years old.

As of Sunday night into Monday morning, authorities said they don’t know who the two might be with.

K-9 teams and drones are being used in the search for the siblings.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.