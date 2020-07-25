American Cornhole League growing, local players prepare for World Championship

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Baseball is not the only sport in season this weekend. The American Corn Hole League is tracking player’s points in Surfside Beach on Saturday as they get ready to compete in next week’s World Championship.

The league says the sport is quickly evolving. The family reunion pass time turned into a nationwide profession for several local players.

“We were at a family reunion, and they were throwing corn hole out there,” Jamie Graham, professional corn hole player, said.

“I went down there they had the game I threw it, I liked it, I got beat. I was like that can’t happen anymore, so I went home and got my own set of boards, bags, and I just practiced practiced practiced,” Shaffer said.

COVID-19 shutdowns more families spent time together partaking in at-home activities like cornhole. Conference Director Dave Shaffer hopes the take-off of the light-hearted lawn game helps his league expand.

“We just want to grow it grow it grow it, get people out, introduce them to something new in the game,” Shaffer said.

Top American Cornhole League players travel and compete in regular weekend tournaments. Jamie Graham got his start playing at 15 years old and made it to the big leagues a couple of years later. Today, he is ranked the best in the league.

“I’ve won ‘King of Cornhole,’ which is a championship for ACL. My goal this year is to win the world championship for ACL,” Graham said.

The pick-up game has more social, competitive, and advanced players setting up boards and bags regularly.

“It is very good social distancing because the boards are supposed to be 27 feet apart,” Shaffer said.

He says it’s not about the competition. It’s just the love of the game and people.

“It’s amazing how one little sport like a backyard sport like this has grown to be a national thing and just how much camaraderie there is,” Graham said.