‘American Idol’ brings auditions to Savannah for its 18th season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The search is on in the Coastal Empire for undiscovered local musical talent as “American Idol” pays a visit to Savannah.

The popular television show has set up auditions in the Perry Lane Hotel, where “Idol” hopefuls will have a chance to audition for the judges both Monday and Tuesday.

The show is currently filming for its 18th season.

“We’ve got about 35 people today, so it’s going to be a busy day,” Patrick Lynn, the senior supervising producer of “American Idol,” told News 3.

“We have a very good track record here,” Lynn said. “In fact, this is the city we found Phillip Phillips in, so we expect great talent here, we always get good talent.”

Those auditioning for the popular televised singing competition gathered on the roof of the Perry Lane Hotel on Monday while they awaited their golden opportunity to wow judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — and hopefully score that coveted ticket to Hollywood.

“Savannah’s great, I mean, there’s a reason that ‘American Idol’ keeps coming back,” said Bobby Bones, the in-house mentor for “American Idol’s” talent.

The on-air radio personality and host of the nationally syndicated Bobby Bones Show told News 3 that one of the great aspects of the show is that it gives gifted performers a chance to be heard, wherever they’re located.

“I grew up in a really small town in Arkansas,” Bones said, adding that he grew up with little money, especially to try to fly out to audition for a television show.