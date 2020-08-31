American Red Cross helps Lake City family after home damaged by fire

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family who’s home was damaged by a fire in Lake City.
The Red Cross is helping eight people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The American Red Cross said they are continuing to monitor the coronavirus and said people should continue to follow guidelines set by the CDC, including:
- Stay home
- Practice social distancing
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect household surfaces
- Cover coughs and sneezes
You can help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
