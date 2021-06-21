An ‘exercise’ in vocabulary: The Carolinas’ most misspelled words according to Google

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What words do North Carolina and South Carolina struggle most to spell? A new report from Google gives us the answer.

AT&T Experts reviewed the top-searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021, using Google Trends.

And the results are in.

As you might expect, “quarantine” is the most widely misspelled word in 12 states. AT&T found many people tried to spell it as “corn teen.”

“No, ‘corn teen’ is not a new nickname for a teenager really into the yellow vegetable,” the Experts said.

Seven states misspelled favorite, the second-most misspelled word. The most common misspelling was “favourite.”

“Coronavirus came in third on the list, which was most commonly misspelled as “caronavirus.”

But ‘which’ words were most often misspelled in the Carolinas?

In North Carolina, the word most misspelled was “exercise” with many people choosing to spell it as “excersice.”

In South Carolina, “which” was reportedly the most difficult to spell correctly, as many people incorrectly used “wich” or “witch.”