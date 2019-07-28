An online petition to move Halloween has gathered over 88,000 signatures

(KXAN) — An online petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October has gathered more than 88,000 signatures.

The petition, started by the nonprofit Halloween & Costume Association, claims that moving the holiday to the last Saturday of the month would create a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

Those behind the petition say changing the date to a Saturday would be easier for kids and parents who are trick-or-treating if festivities were held during a non-school or workday.

Changing the date would require President Trump to ask Congress to make it a government-regulated holiday.

Only six federal holidays have been created since 1888.

