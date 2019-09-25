Ancient baby bottles discovered dating back over 2,000 years

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – This is not the baby bottle you grew up with, rather it is a recreation of an ancient baby bottle.

Researchers discovered three ceramic bottles in graves in Bavaria. They say two of the bottles are from an Iron Age cemetery and are dated to be from 450 to 800 B.C.

A third bottle dates back to between 800 and 1,200 B.C. and was found in a Bronze Age cemetery.

While analyzing the vessles, researchers say they appeared to contain milk residue. The researchers believe the milk came from domesticated cattle, goats, or sheep.