Andrews man arrested, charged with murder

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a suspect with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Hunter Lee Elliott, 23, of Andrews, South Carolina was arrested on Saturday, after fatally shooting a victim with a shotgun.

Deputies responded to a shooting on January 23. They located the unresponsive gunshot victim, Johnny Ray Springs, at 1251 Sleepy Prong Road in Andrews. EMS attempted to aid the victim, but Springs had succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation revealed that Springs and Elliott were involved in an altercation, after which, Elliott retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and fired it at Springs. Deputies were able to locate Elliott at the scene of the incident.

Elliott has been transported and booked for the charges at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381.

