Andrews man faces 3 counts of attempted murder in May shooting incident

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An Andrews man was arrested on Monday in Georgetown County and is facing attempted murder charges, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office.

Herman Collins, 36, was arrested after Deputies responded to a shooting incident on May 24 in Andrews, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived on scene, one of three victims told deputies Collins attempted to shoot them and their sister, according to the incident report.

The victim then said they gave a third victim a ride from their mom’s house when they saw Collins walking up to the car with a shotgun, deputies said.

After allegedly seeing Collins, the victim took off before Collins shot, striking the passenger side of the car between the two side doors, causing the passenger window to shatter, according to authorities.

A warrant was then put out for Collins on attempted murder charges. Collins was arrested and charged with 3 counts of attempted murder. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond awaiting trial.

LATEST HEADLINES: