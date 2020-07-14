Animal rescue shelter in Pawleys Island to temporarily close doors due to rise in COVID-19 cases

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Local animal shelter, All 4 Paws, has announced that due to COVID-19 they will be temporarily closed to the public and volunteers.

The animal rescue shelter announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the decision to close their doors to the public comes after a rise of Coronavirus cases in the area.

They made sure to include, however, that the animals who are being sheltered will still be taken care of.

Those who are wanting to adopt a specific pet can still do so by filling out an application on their website, and once approved you will be contacted by their Adoption Coordinator to schedule an appointment.

They also announced that during the time away, the shelter will be working on plans for their new clinic.

