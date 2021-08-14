Animals missing after transport truck crashes in North Carolina

OLD FORT, N.C. (AP) — Several animals escaped and ran away on Friday after a transport truck crashed in western North Carolina, officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the truck crashed into a concrete barrier on eastbound Interstate 40 on Wednesday, news outlets reported. The crash happened in the Old Fort area, roughly 25 miles east of Asheville, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.

The driver of the spay/neuter transport vehicle was seriously injured, and five dogs died — three at the scene and two at an emergency clinic — according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Some of the animal enclosures were damaged in the crash, and several of the animals ran away. Six dogs and one cat were still missing Friday afternoon, according to the ASPCA. More than two dozen pets were reunited with their families.

Hikers in the Catawba Falls and Kitsuma Trail areas and drivers on I-40 are being asked to be on the lookout for stray animals.