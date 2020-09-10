Annual 9/11 candlelight vigil will not be held in North Myrtle Beach, but virtual service is offered

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – For the past decade an emotional and somber tribute has taken place in North Myrtle Beach to mark the anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Due to current COVID-19 protocols, the annual 9/11 Candlelight Vigil cannot be held on Main Street. This year’s observation will take place in a different way. It will be a streamed presentation.

The North Myrtle Beach Lions Club has put together a virtual 9/11 service you can access.

The program was a collaborative effort shared by the City of North Myrtle Beach, the North Myrtle Beach Lions, and others.