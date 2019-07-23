Annual Grateful Dog Festival set for this weekend in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Sam Rogers joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Grateful Dog Festival in Florence. In a tribute to the Grateful Dead band,. the event features more than a dozen bands playing live music. Food, drink and family activities are also part of the event. The festival is Saturday, July 27th at Southern Hops Brewing Company in Florence. It raises money for the Darlington County Humane Society, the Florence Area Humane Society and The Humane Society of Marlboro County. So dogs are welcome at the festival.

Highlights of this year’s festival include:

— Two stages of live music (indoor and outdoor)

— Silent auction/raffle

— Art and merchandise for sale

— Food/craft beer provided by Southern Hops

— Face-painting and a tie dye station

— Animals available for adoption

There is also a golf tournament at the Traces Golf Club on Friday, July 26th and a Benefit ride on August 3rd.

For more information on all these events, visit the Grateful Dog’s facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/GratefulDog17/