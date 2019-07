(WBTW) – Antenna viewers of News13 WBTW might need to rescan their TV channels if they are having issues.

News13 engineers report some antenna viewers are calling to say they can no longer receive our channel. The station rebooted an encoder on Friday night and this could be the cause.

Simply rescan your TV channels and that should fix the problem.

For tips on getting the best possible reception with your TV antenna, visit our About Us section on TV antenna viewing here.