President Joe Biden has visited Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from Biden.

The president’s visit came after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital. There were conflicting claims of who was responsible for the hospital blast. Officials in Gaza quickly blamed an Israeli airstrike. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was due to a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. The Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

Currently:

1. Biden says the U.S. will provide $100 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians affected by conflict in Gaza and the West Bank. 2. Egypt and other Arab countries typically don’t want to take in Palestinian refugees. 3. Relatives of people taken hostage by Hamas militants tell their stories as they hope for their safe return. 4. The U.S. has vetoed a proposed U.N. resolution to condemn violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war. 5. Rage at the Gaza hospital blast carnage spread throughout the Middle East.

Here’s what’s happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

UN OFFICIALS WARN OVER GAZA HEALTH SYSTEM, RISK OF CONFLICT EXPANDING

UNITED NATIONS – U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the deadly destruction of a hospital has heaped further pressure on Gaza’s crumbling health system, depriving the territory of a facility that cared for 45,000 patients every year.

Speaking in a video briefing from Qatar, Griffiths also said the Al Ahli hospital was previously struck on Oct. 14.

He also said the death toll in the 11 days since Hamas’ surprise attack inside Israel has already exceeded what was seen during seven weeks of Israeli-Hamas hostilities in 2014.

Meanwhile the U.N. Mideast envoy warned that the risk of the conflict expanding is “very real and extremely dangerous.”

Tor Wennesland told the council that recent events “have served to reignite grievances and re-animate alliances across the region.”

Earlier in the day at the U.N., the United States vetoed a resolution that would have condemned violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and pushed for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said President Joe Biden was in the region engaging in diplomacy and “We need to let that diplomacy play out.”

BRITISH PM RISHI SUNAK HEADS TO MIDDLE EAST IN BID TO CONTAIN CONFLICT

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is flying to Israel and nearby countries as part of diplomatic efforts to stop the crisis triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack from worsening.

Sunak’s office says he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Thursday. He will condemn Hamas’ “horrific act of terror” and express condolences for the “terrible loss of life” in both Israel and Gaza.

He’ll also visit “a number of other regional capitals,” Downing Street said, without providing details.

The British leader’s trip follows a visit to Israel on Wednesday by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Sunak said in a statement that Tuesday’s explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza “should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict.”

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is also on a visit to the region that begins with talks in Egypt on Thursday. He is also due to visit Qatar and Turkey.

BIDEN SAYS EGYPT AGREES TO OPEN RAFAH CROSSING FOR GAZA AID

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Egypt’s president has agreed to open a border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid.

Biden said he spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after his visit to Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in. Biden was speaking to reporters on Air Force One during a refueling stop in Germany on his way back to the U.S. from Tel Aviv.

Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

White House officials said the aid would flow in the coming days. Biden said if Hamas confiscates the aid, “it will end.”

Earlier in the day, the United States promised $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Palestinian people who have been displaced or otherwise affected by conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

SECURITY FORCES ARREST DOZENS, FIRE LIVE ROUNDS TO DISPERSE PROTESTS IN THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK

JERUSALEM — Rights groups in the occupied West Bank say Palestinian security forces arrested dozens of Palestinians protesting the deadly explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The protests late Tuesday devolved into skirmishes with Palestinian security forces, who fired tear gas, stun grenades and live fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators, wounding several.

Lawyers for Justice, a legal aid group, said Wednesday that some 50 protesters were arrested overnight by Palestinian security forces in Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent meanwhile reported that Israeli soldiers using live rounds and rubber bullets shot and wounded 10 Palestinian protesters in the southern city of Hebron and 21 people in the northern city of Nablus. A 24-year-old Palestinian man was killed, according to the organization.

ANGRY PROTESTS CONTINUE IN TUNISIA AND MOROCCO

Large protests erupted Wednesday in Tunisia and Morocco, with demonstrators outraged by the blast at the hospital in Gaza.

Protesters gathered outside the Parliament in Rabat chanting “Down with America” and demanding that Morocco reverse its 2020 decision to normalize relations and deepen security ties with Israel.

In Tunis, protesters gathered outside the U.S. and French Embassies to condemn those nations’ support of Israel and demand that their ambassadors be removed from Tunisia.

The demonstrations were among the largest since the Arab Spring more than a decade ago, observers said.

Ezer Imeny, a Tunisian student protesting outside the French Embassy, said the war shows rulers worldwide, including Arab ones, lack moral authority.

“Palestine, we are with you to the death,” Imeny said. “An eye for an eye.”

RIOT POLICE QUELL PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTEST IN ATHENS

ATHENS, Greece — Greek riot police fired tear gas Wednesday after participants in a thousands-strong pro-Palestinian march tried to advance on the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

No arrests or injuries were reported, and the unrest ended quickly.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the demonstration, many waving Palestinian flags. The march was organized by left-wing groups and Palestinians in Greece.

Earlier about a hundred people took part in a pro-Israeli gathering outside the embassy. That ended well before the other march.

Greece has voiced strong support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR VISITS ISRAEL TO SHOW SOLIDARITY

TEL AVIV, Israel — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived in Israel to show support for the country.

The Democrat was met at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv by Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog.

After a security briefing, Hochul met with families and was scheduled to head to a food pantry to help pack and drop off boxes for people displaced by the conflict. Hochul was expected to stay in Jerusalem overnight.

She said her trip is meant as a gesture of solidarity and support. New York is home to the largest Jewish population of any U.S. city, according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

“There is a deep, direct connection between New York state and Israel that has always been there, a bond steeled over decades,” Hochul said.

PROTESTERS AROUND THE WORLD BERATE BIDEN FOR ISRAEL SUPPORT

U.S. President Joe Biden, who defended Israel during his visit to Tel Aviv, has become a target of angry protests in support of Palestinians.

In Amman, a sign hoisted by one protester labeled Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu war criminals, saying: “Partner in Crime.”

“Today, the Jordanians declare that the Americans are an enemy, just as the Israeli enemy is,” political activist Rania al-Nimr said.

At the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in south Lebanon, protesters set fire to a cardboard cutout of Biden’s head with a rope around his neck and blood painted over his mouth.

In Tokyo, protesters outside the U.S. Embassy chanted “USA, shame on you” and “Joe Biden, shame on you.”

EGYPT FOREIGN MINISTER CONFIRMS AGREEMENT ON AID TO GAZA

CAIRO — Egypt’s foreign minister has confirmed there’s an agreement with Israel and other international actors to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said he hoped aid would enter soon but did not provide a time frame. He said Egypt would work under “the supervision of the United Nations, and in coordination with the Egyptian and Palestinian (branches) of the Red Cross.”

Asked whether foreign nationals would be allowed to leave Gaza, Shoukry was more cautious, saying, “As long as the (Rafah) crossing is operating normally and the (crossing) facility has been repaired.” Egyptian authorities say the crossing has been damaged by four Israeli airstrikes.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Wednesday that an estimated 3,000 tons of humanitarian assistance was awaiting entry to Gaza from Egypt.

HAMAS REJECTS CLAIMS THAT ISRAEL ISN’T BEHIND HOSPITAL BLAST

BEIRUT — Hamas is denying Israel’s claims that another militant group was responsible for the massive explosion at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of people.

In a statement Wednesday, Hamas said that in the days before Tuesday’s blast at al-Ahli Hospital, Israeli authorities sent threats to several Gaza Strip hospitals and told each to evacuate or they would “be responsible for what happens.”

Hamas said Israeli forces have targeted several emergency departments and ambulances since the violence began, adding that Israeli military officials contacted 21 hospitals including Al-Ahli, demanding that they evacuate “immediately because they are located in area of operations for the Israeli” army.

There have been conflicting claims about who was responsible for the explosion, which hospital officials say killed hundreds. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

HOSTAGES’ FAMILIES DECRY ISRAELI DECISION TO LET AID INTO GAZA

JERUSALEM — The families of hostages held in Gaza have harshly criticized the Israeli government’s decision to allow limited humanitarian aid into Gaza.

A statement by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said the move only increased their suffering.

“Children, infants, women, soldiers, men, and elderly, some with serious illnesses, wounded and shot, are held underground like animals and without human conditions, and the Israeli government pampers the murderers and kidnappers with baklavas and medicines,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier Wednesday that Israel would allow deliveries of food, water and medicine to Gaza as long as the supplies do not reach Hamas.

Hamas says militants are holding 250 hostages.

US SAYS INTELLIGENCE ASSESSMENT SHOWS ISRAEL NOT BEHIND GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST

WASHINGTON — An intelligence assessment shows Israel was “not responsible” for the explosion at a Gaza hospital, but information is still being collected, the White House said Wednesday.

The assessment is “based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a social media post.

The announcement followed President Joe Biden’s comment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

There have been conflicting claims of who was responsible for the hospital blast. Officials in Gaza quickly blamed an Israeli airstrike. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. The Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the blast, which sparked protests throughout the Middle East. He later said he made the assertion based off “data from my Defense Department.”