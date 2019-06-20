Condo complex unit damaged by lightning strike in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A lightning strike caused damage to a condo complex in North Myrtle Beach as storms moved through Thursday evening.

Officials with the City of North Myrtle Beach tell News13 that lightning struck the top corner of a unit at the Tahitian Princess, near the intersection of 33rd Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard.

This caused smoldering and damage to a 3rd floor unit. Lightning ‘either entered the room from the balcony or caused a surge’, according to officials.

No one was hurt.

The same group of storms pushed trees down on mobile homes in Florence County, leading to an elderly woman being rescued by officials.