Condo complex unit damaged by lightning strike in North Myrtle Beach

News
Posted: / Updated:
Lightning strike caused damage to North Myrtle Beach building

Lightning strike caused damage to North Myrtle Beach building

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A lightning strike caused damage to a condo complex in North Myrtle Beach as storms moved through Thursday evening.

Officials with the City of North Myrtle Beach tell News13 that lightning struck the top corner of a unit at the Tahitian Princess, near the intersection of 33rd Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard.

This caused smoldering and damage to a 3rd floor unit. Lightning ‘either entered the room from the balcony or caused a surge’, according to officials.

No one was hurt.

The same group of storms pushed trees down on mobile homes in Florence County, leading to an elderly woman being rescued by officials.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: