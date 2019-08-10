Apartments evacuated after gas leak at Market Common

Breaking News Alert
Several people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday morning following a gas leak at Market Common.

Lt. Jonathan Evans, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, says firefighters were called to Travinia just after 7:15 a.m. The restaurant is located on Deville Street, next to Barnes & Nobel.

Evans says people living in apartments above the restaurant were temporarily evacuated for safety reasons. It’s unclear how many apartments were evacuated.

A gas company was called to the scene to isolate and fix the leak. No word on when the evacuation will be lifted or what caused the leak.

