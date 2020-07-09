Apply here! Myrtle Beach Fire Department is hiring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Have you ever wanted a career where every day is different and with every day you make a difference?

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department has just the job for you. Capt. Jonathan Evans announced the fire department will begin its hiring process on Friday, July 10, until July 26.

“We are looking for anyone who’s willing to try a rewarding and beneficial career as part of an elite team of highly trained and dedicated individuals,” Evans said.

The work schedule is great – 4 hours on duty, 48 off duty. Uniforms, training and equipment are provided. Here are some more details from the station’s recruitment flyer:

Starting salary: $35,819; after one year: $39,413 Great work schedule!! 24 hours on duty, 48 off duty

With paramedic certification: $39,413;

Promotional opportunities & career development program

108 hours of extra holiday pay annually Annual holiday bonus of 1 week’s pay

Merit salary increases Medical, dental, vision insurance at no cost to employee

Primary care clinic at no cost to employee Tuition Reimbursement

27-year state retirement Wellness program and free use of City recreation facilities

Employee Assistance Program Optional 401(k) and 457 plans.

Vacation, sick leave, family sick leave, military leave, personal day Supplemental Retirement Portfolio

Specialty team opportunities: Urban Search & Rescue, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Aquatic Rescueafter one year: $44,800 Off-duty special events extra pay opportunities

If you are interested in applying, send your information to firerecruiting@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.