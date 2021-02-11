Approval of hospitality fee settlement in Horry County means return of revenue for cities, towns

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – All towns and cities within Horry County have approved a settlement for the hospitality tax lawsuit that began in 2017.

Next, a judge must approve the settlement for it to be finalized. The details of the agreement will not be released until unsealed by a judge, according to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

Once the agreement is finalized, the towns and cities within the county will be able to collect the revenue again. And about $19 million in fees collected by the county will be divided among the towns and cities involved: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach, Aynor, Loris, and Atlantic Beach.

The fee was collected on accommodations, food and beverage, and amusements until 2019, when a judge stopped the collection because of a lawsuit. The City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county had been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee.

The 1.5% hospitality fee took effect on Jan. 1, 1997, and was supposed to end on Jan. 1, 2017, according to the city’s complaint. But the county extended it without consulting the local municipalities.