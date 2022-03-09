COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Some South Carolina drivers who lost their driving privileges may be able to have the remaining time on their suspension removed this week.

The South Carolina DMV is holding the 2022 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week (DSEW) statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for specific reasons.

The dates for this event are are March 7 – 11, and starting this year, drivers who are eligible for the program will be notified by the DMV.

During DSEW, drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be eligible to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

To participate in the program, customers must meet all conditions of the suspension(s) and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 7 – 11 to complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and pay all fees. No fees will be waived.

For questions related to eligibility, customers can call the SCDMV Contact Center at 803-896-5000.

For more information, you can visit the SCDMV website here.