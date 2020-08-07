Area around Sea Cabin Pier now safe to swim in, debris has been removed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sea Cabin Pier in the Cherry Grove Section of North Myrtle Beach damaged by Hurricane Isaias on August 3 (WBTW)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Debris from the Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove following hurricane Isaias, has now been removed from the water according to the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The area around the pier is now safe to swim in, and if any more debris is later found, the city said it will remove it.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories