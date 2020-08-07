Area around Sea Cabin Pier now safe to swim in, debris has been removed

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Debris from the Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove following hurricane Isaias, has now been removed from the water according to the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The area around the pier is now safe to swim in, and if any more debris is later found, the city said it will remove it.

The City monitors the area at tidal changes. If new debris is found, the City will remove it. — North Myrtle Beach (@CityofNMB) August 7, 2020

