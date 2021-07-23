Area near Carolina Forest ‘all clear’ after police respond to suspicious package call

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Police responded to a call about a suspicious package in the Carolina Forest area on Friday afternoon.

The package was found in the Clear Pond subdivision along Gardner Lacey Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Part of the Gardner Lacey Road between Clear Pond Boulevard and Reed Brook Drive was closed while Horry County police officers investigated the scene.

Less than an hour later, the area was given the all-clear.

No further information is available about the package.

