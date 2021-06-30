Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in South Carolina after man shot in face

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Monday in Gaffney.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store on Pacolet Hwy at about 5:30 p.m. for a shooting with injuries. Officers found several areas with blood and a shell casing in the parking lot.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was not at the scene. That person sustained a gunshot wound to the face in his jaw area. The victim told deputies he and the possible suspect were arguing over an old girlfriend when the suspect shot him.

Robert Crocker (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect fled, according to the sheriff’s office. They now have arrest warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on 52-year-old Robert Wayne Crocker.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You can also contact Captain Parnell with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 Ext. # 117.