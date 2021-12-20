Arrest made in armed robbery at Robeson County Dollar General

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County man faces a number of charges stemming from an armed robbery at a Dollar General store.

Surveillance image provided by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says James A. Swett, 23, of Rowland was arrested Sunday. He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

Deputies believe that on November 30, Swett entered the Dollar General store on Union Chapel Road in Pembroke and demanded money while pointing a gun at employees. Swett then allegedly fled on foot after getting money out of the cash register.

He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a $265,000 secured bond. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) helped in the investigation.