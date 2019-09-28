Arrest made in connection with death of Williamsburg Co. postal worker

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in the murder of postal worker Irene Pressley.

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Daryel Moyd confirms to News13 deputies have apprehended one person in the case.

CBS affiliate WCSC reports 22-year-old Trevor Seward was arrested on a state murder charge in connection to the shooting.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the letter carrier was killed in the Andrews area Monday afternoon.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Jessica Adams told WCSC that Pressley was on her mail route when she was killed. Adams goes on to say that when the person responsible is caught and if convicted, could face a federal death penalty.

“For her to get run down like that and see that car last night being rolled out of here. And it broke my heart for the whole back glass was shot out and bullet holes in the front of it, all that, it really, I broke down and cried,” said Jody Bauchett a friend of Pressley and part of her mail route.

