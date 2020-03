LORIS, SC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Loris, according to Horry County police.

HCPD says the person arrested has not been served with warrants and their name isn’t available yet.

An investigation is ongoing and HCPD says there is no threat to community.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed in a shooting on Wright Road in the Loris area Wednesday morning as Cory Long, 36.

