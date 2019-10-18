Arrest made in Lumberton double homicide case

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in a Lumberton double homicide case.

The identity of the suspect has not been released yet, but count on News13 for updates here as soon as they become available.

News13 previously reported that two men were found deceased inside a home on Marigold Lane on Tuesday night. The two men were identified by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as Frank Thomas, 34 and Adam Thomas, 33, both of Marigold Lane. They are brothers.

The deaths are being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is asking for anyone with information regarding case to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

