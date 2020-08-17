Arson ruled out as cause of large fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Arson has been ruled out as the cause of the large fire that raged through Ocean Lakes Campground, damaging 10 homes and affecting 45 people.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, but it is not being investigated as an arson.

Two firefighters were injured as Horry County Fire Rescue crews worked to fight the three-alarm structure fire at 6001 S. Kings Highway in the section of Neptune Road. Four homes had heavy damage along with six golf carts and six vehicles. No other people were injured.

This call was dispatched at about 4:44 a.m. and soon large flames could be seen engulfing the vacation homes. Forty-five guests were impacted and had to be displaced. Most were on vacation.

