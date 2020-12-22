ArtFields announces 2021 list of accepted artists for the 9th year of the competition

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – One of the largest art competition in the southeast is coming soon in 2021 for the ninth year, and the official list of accepted artists is out.

ArtFields was founded in Lake City in 2013 and allows artists from all over the southeastern United States to compete in one of the largest art competitions.

More than $100,000 in cash prizes are offered to those competing. The winners of two People’s Choice Awards are determined by the votes of people visiting ArtFields; a panel of art professionals selects all the other awards, including the $50,000 Grand Prize and $25,000 Second Place award, according to the Artfields’ website.

More than 350 pieces of artwork will be showcased in more than 30 different unconventional venues. These venues include 3 traditional galleries and various local stores, restaurants and barber shops or salons.

The 2020 competition was cancelled due to concerns with the coronavirus.

You can view the full list of 2021 accepted artists here.

