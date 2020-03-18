Ask your questions in Tidelands Health, News13’s coronavirus video chat

Have your coronavirus questions answered by professionals at Tidelands Health in News13’s daily video chat.

Here’s how it works: Just email your questions to coronavirusquestions@wbtw.com.

Then, we’ll ask many of those questions to the experts. We will then post our video chat on the coronavirus section of our site.

We know you have questions about the coronavirus, so here’s your chance to have them answered by medical professionals.

News13 is partnering with Tidelands Health for a daily coronavirus video chat.

Check back each weekday afternoon for new questions and answers.