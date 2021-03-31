Assault rifle raffle benefitting Florida high school graduation event sparks outrage

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH) — The raffling of an assault rifle to raise money for a Central Florida high school’s graduation event is raising concern from some people and support from others.

Flyers for the raffle have been spread on campus and made their way online.

“I don’t have to begin to explain how disgusting this is, especially after the recent mass shootings,” a comment on Facebook said.

But others are supportive of the fundraiser.

“Guns are NOT the problem. PEOPLE are the problem. Guns don’t load and aim themselves,” another comment said.

Brevard County School District officials said a message was sent home to parents to make it clear the school doesn’t sanction or endorse the raffle.

“Brevard Public Schools, Astronaut High School is not associated with that, we have no partnership with that,” the message said.

Project Graduation is a private company that works with parents across the country who have seniors in high school and they plan post-graduation parties and celebrations as seniors end their high school career and move on.

Fundraisers for these chaperoned, non-alcoholic post-grad events are common across the county and the country.

In this case, the school and district aren’t getting any of the money raised and they’ve now asked organizers to remove any use of Astronaut High School’s name to sell tickets.