SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – At least one person is hurt following a crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Coventry Road intersection. Traffic backups were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports at least one injury. The Horry County Police Department also responded to the scene.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.