ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Despite loud opposition from community members, Atlantic Beach Town Council approved an ordinance Monday night that allows a developer to move ahead with plans for a new high-rise hotel and condo complex.

The ordinance approved at Monday night’s town council meeting allows any developer interested in building Atlantic Beach to submit a proposal to town leaders without having actual ownership of a piece of property.

Before the ordinance was approved, Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said a developer could not submit a formal proposal to town leaders unless they already owned the property.

In the case of the proposed “Black Pearl of the Atlantic” hotel, Quattlebaum said the developer owns the hotel property and has an option on nearby property that would be used for a parking garage and other facilities.

As of Tuesday morning, Quattlebaum said the developer, Charles Morant, had not officially submitted the plans for the oceanfront hotel, which would be 21 stories and cost an estimated $80 million to $100 million. It would have 168 hotel rooms, 36 short-term rental units, 24 condo units and a 200- to 400-car parking garage that would be built at 30th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

The plans also include an area for bars, restaurants and a museum to honor the town’s history.

Once the formal plans have been submitted, Quattlebaum said town leaders will be able to begin the review process. The plans would have to go through the town’s planning commission and ultimately the town council to gain approval.

Council members are excited about the economic benefits the hotel will bring to the town, but many people at Monday night’s council meeting voiced their opposition to the project.

“I’m appalled,” one person said. “I’m very disappointed with the mayor and town council when you had residents who united to pour our their hearts and levy valid concerns and rationale as to why those ordinances … should be rejected.”

Quattlebaum said the new ordinance brings Atlantic Beach in line with other municipalities.