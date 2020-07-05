Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled, energy companies announce

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Two large energy companies Sunday announced the cancellation of a natural gas pipeline known as the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Duke Energy of Charlotte and Dominion Energy of Richmond, Va., made the announcement, citing “ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project,” according to a news release.

Just three weeks ago, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 to throw out a lower court ruling that had canceled the permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The project would bring natural gas from West Virginia to growing markets in Virginia and North Carolina. Its supporters say the pipeline would bring economic development, thousands of jobs and reduced energy costs for consumers.

The project has had numerous setbacks since plans were first announced in 2014. Legal challenges brought by environmental groups have prompted the dismissal or suspension of eight permits and halted construction for more than a year.

The project is more than three years behind schedule and its original price tag has nearly doubled to $8 billion. The large price increase was on factor in the cancellation, officials said Sunday.

In the announcement of the cancellation Sunday, the companies said “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for” the project.

“Specifically, the decision of the United States District Court for the District of Montana overturning long-standing federal permit authority for waterbody and wetland crossings (Nationwide Permit 12), followed by a Ninth Circuit ruling on May 28 indicating an appeal is not likely to be successful, are new and serious challenges,” the news release from the energy companies said.

Below is the full news release from Duke Energy and Dominion Energy: